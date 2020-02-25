RELATED: Smokey Eye Makeup: How To Do The Perfect Smokey Eye

Why Use A Makeup Organiser?

One word: convenience! Makeup isn’t something that you can stack up in one corner like shoes – it often comes in tiny little tubes of VERY expensive stuff that’s prone to rolling away, falling off, or just downright vanishing when you need it most.

Fortunately, there are a ton of great makeup organisers to keep everything in check! You can even DIY a brush holder yourself with a bit of handywork and some and cheap wooden palettes.

If you’re looking to buy one though, there are a lot of different designs you can choose from. Some organisers are for lipstick, while others can hold all your foundation in neat little drawers. Whatever your beauty regimen is, there’s an organiser that can help keep it (and by extension, you) together.

Best of all, these organisers aren’t that hard to find. Kmart, Big W, Target, and eBay all stock a beauty organiser or two – you can even use Afterpay to make purchases easier. Even Reject Shop has a few acrylic organisers that can do in a pinch! But for those people that want something built to last, it’s best to look for independent providers (see below).

Our Favourite Makeup Organisation Ideas

PuTwo Thick Acrylic Makeup Organizer Case

Beautiful arrangement for beautiful tools

Why get it: Toolbox for brushes and blenders

What can it do: Keeps your delicate instruments away from dust

How much it costs: Starts at $40 AUD

Where to buy now: Website

Brushes and blenders are some of the most delicate makeup tools: any dust, grime, or water can affect how well they can use beauty products. This organiser not only prevents that but also organises your brushes separately so any makeup residue doesn’t mix.

Whitmor 6-Section Drawer Organiser

Simple and straight to the point

Why get it: Clear acrylic and low storage space

What can it do: Keeps your daily makeup clean and organised in a simple tray

How much it costs: Starts at $15 AUD

Where to buy now: Website

Sometimes you don’t have that much makeup, and an entire drawer might be a bit too much. For those that stick with a simple beauty routine, this six-sectioned organiser is your best purchase. The bigger box in the middle can hold things like your brushes, eyeshadow and lipstick, while the side boxes can hold your favourite accessories.

Professional Travel Makeup Case

Beauty on the go

Why get it: All the space and none of the hassle

What can it do: Adjustable compartments for brushes, lipstick, and so much more

How much it costs: Starts at $20 AUD

Where to buy now: Website

For those that make beauty a career, nothing quite beats a good travel makeup bag. This handy divider is padded so you don’t jostle your precious beauty products on the go, and you can rearrange and customise the compartments so your makeup will have an easier fit.

Rotating Carousel Makeup Organiser

Easy stacking, and even easier to reach

Why get it: Easy to see and reach storage space

What can it do: Holds at LEAST 40 different makeup products

How much it costs: Starts at $25 AUD

Where to buy now: Website

If you like stacking things into Tetris-like formation, this rotating carousel of cosmetic storage may be just the thing. Aside from not taking up a lot of space, this organiser is easy to install anywhere in your home. Small footprint, large capacity – what’s not to love?

The Alex Drawer – IKEA

For when you absolutely need everything in one place

Why get it: Loads of makeup? Here’s loads of space.

What can it do: 9 drawers of top-tier and simple storage

How much it costs:Starts at $200 AUD

Where to buy: Website

Few things can beat IKEA’s products in organisation. With their simple designs, you can easily put this storage unit next to makeup tables, bathrooms, powder rooms, or right next to your desk! The drawers are clean, easy to use, and blend well with any room.

