Tracey and her son Frankie. Instagram

"This little guy brings me so much joy every day happy to chill with mum in bed ❤️," she wrote.

"You never know what’s around the corner and after recovering from pneumonia 2 months ago I certainly didn’t expect this spanner in the works!" Tracey continued.

"Right now is a waiting game until I get all my results back in a week so for now it’s bad Christmas movies and boost juice smoothies!



"Thanks for all the well wishes everyone hope everyone is staying well and safe this holidays!"

Friends took to the comments to wish the Season 5 well and share their condolences.

"Rest and take good care of you lovely. Wishing you a speedy recovering and so much love xx," wrote media personality Harry T Toughladjian.

Another Season 5 bride, Sarah Roza, wrote: "Ohhh gosh Trace! Hope everything goes well & that all your results come back perfect for you!! Sending you loads of love & positive vibes lady! Xx 🙏🏻💝."

Fans also took to the comments wishing her well, with one following asking about the reason behind her surgery.

"Sending you love for a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 was it a stone in the salivary gland?" they commented. "My 12 y/o son currently has one and it passed and now there's another one and his neck is so swollen."

Tracey replied: "Unfortunately a tumour for me I hope you're son recovers well!"

