But Tash's dress looked awfully familiar to MAFS fans; it almost looked like a shorter version of the exact wedding dress she wore for her on-screen nuptials back in 2020!

Unlike her MAFS wedding, her ceremony with Stephanie looked like an intimate and minimalistic affair.

Tash opted for a small bouquet of white and muted red, pink and orange blooms that matched the decorations spotted in a single shot from what looked to be their reception.

The dress Tash wore in 2020 was similar to the one she chose for her nuptials this year. Nine

Of course, her love for her new wife was anything but understated, Tash taking to her Instagram stories to share tender song lyrics dedicated to Stephanie.

"I give my love and all my love to you, my love. I feast on love, a beast for love, release my love," she penned.

"And in the middle of the night I need my love. There's nobody near me, there never was."

The lines are from the song Beauty by The Shivers – perhaps the happy couple used it as one of their wedding tunes?

The pair got engaged in December 2021. Instagram

It certainly seems to be a significant track for the pair, as over on Stephanie's account she shared another rare wedding photo with more lyrics as the caption.

"Beauty beauty beauty, there's nobody near me there never was," she mused.

"Natasha, now I dream and follow with intention and action that you are everyday for always my wife. I couldn't possibly love you more."

She previously dated Madison Hewitt after her MAFS romance with Amanda Micallef on the show's 2020 season didn't quite go to plan.

Could these two be any more smitten? A quick look through their respective Instagram profiles shows that they've been loved-up since 2021 and got engaged in December that year.

Tash became a fan of the Canadian screenwriter after coming across one of her films and connecting with Stephanie - the rest, as they say, is history.

The first same-sex couple on the show, Tash and Amanda just weren't meant to be, but at least Tash has gone on to find true love with Stephanie.

Her former MAFS co-stars also congratulated the newlyweds, with Tamara Joy, Cathy Evans and Liam Cooper among the first to share gushing comments on their wedding photos.

Congrats to the happy brides!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.