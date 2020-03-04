Former Married At First Sight star Tash Herz has spoken out about the backlash she received as a result of her time as a bride on the reality dating show. Instagram

She then described how, despite not feeling a connection with Amanda, she stayed on the show to try and develop a “friendship” but when things became too “toxic” she opted out.

The 31-year-old added that she found it especially disheartening when she was criticised by viewers after she tried so hard to make things work with Amanda, and for being honest.

“The MAFS audience, you guys cannot be pleased,” she admitted.

Speaking during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the 31-year-old spoke candidly when asked about the most difficult aspect of being on the TV show. Instagram

“You tell the truth, you get told off for telling the truth, you're doing it too soon. You stay on the show, you're doing it for fame.

“You're not even a lesbian, why are you even on here?” she added.

Tash then went on to say that when contestants finally leave the show, they still cop criticism from viewers, who accuse them of “not trying” to make things work.

Tash described how, despite not feeling a connection with Amanda, she stayed on the show to try and develop a “friendship” but when things became too “toxic” she opted out. Nine Network

“Please don't forget there’s so much editing and so much you guys don't see,' she concluded.

Later in the video Q&A, Tash revealed that she has previously dated men before.

“Yes, I have had three serious boyfriends. My last boyfriend was when I was 17 and I broke up with him for a girl,” she said.