Madison and Tash have broken up. Instagram

Tash added that she and her ex are still on good terms but requested privacy in the wake of the split.

"We still have infinite love, respect and kindness towards each other as people. It would mean so much to both of us if you would respect our healing and grieving process by not asking probing questions, as they will not be answered nor given any attention regardless," she added.

"Please remember we are just normal humans like you guys and move through the pain of break-ups exactly the same way, so understanding our desire for privacy on this subject would mean everything. So much love."

Instagram

New Idea first reported that Tash had moved on from her MAFS wife Amanda Micallef when she and Madison were spotted on a romantic Gold Coast beach date together.

The couple first met online five years ago though, with Madison admitting she thought Tash was "super sexy."

Madison even auditioned last year to star on the 2020 season of the dating show and told friends that she nearly made it to the end of the process.

Insiders said that Tash believed the show opted to showcase drama rather than love, which is why she was eventually partnered with Amanda rather than Madison.

The couple in happier times. Instagram

In the week before announcing their break up, Tash not only debuted her new red hairstyle, but also revealed that Madison was taking a social media break.

"She is having a well-deserved social media break. I'm sure she'll be back very soon and thank you for all your love and care and support - it doesn't go unnoticed," Tash shared in an Instagram story.

"She's just gotta do what's best for her mental health right now but she will be back."