The 32-year-old was able to use a "working permit" to get around strict border closure and relocate to Europe. Instagram

Tamara photographed herself at the beach on the island of Zakynthos with her new beau, former Love Island UK star Tom Powell.

The reality star flew out of Australia in June before briefly settling in London. Tamara and Tom then jetted off to Europe earlier this month.

Tamara, who has been spotted at celebrity hangouts in London, said she has plans to stay in the UK "long-term" and build her name over there.

Tamara photographed herself at the beach on the island of Zakynthos with her new beau, former Love Island UK star Tom Powell. Instagram

"I have some work coming up, just little bits and pieces really," she told British tabloid The Sun.

She didn't go into detail when asked about Tom, who appeared on Love Island UK back in 2016.

"I am dating someone, it's going well but I am going to keep that to myself," she said.

Tamara said she has plans to stay in the UK "long-term" and build her name over there. Instagram

"It is quite fresh, you’ll have to just wait and see."

Tom was more candid about their relationship during an Instagram Live with with former UK Big Brother star Simon Gross earlier this month.

"Well I'm dating someone off Married At First Sight," the 29-year-old Welsh reality star said.

The couple flew out of Australia in June before briefly settling in London before jetting off to Europe earlier this month. Instagram

"Do you know the Australian Married At First Sight? So, Tamara [Joy] off there.

"She's flown over from Australia. She's been here for a month, six weeks now. She's in the other room over there."

Simon asked if he could be introduced to Tamara on the camera, to which Tom cheekily responded: "I don't know if she has clothes on, so I don't really know if I can."

Tom Powell rose to fame after appearing on Love Island UK back in 2016. Instagram

Tamara, who was pictured touching down in Manchester in June, rose to fame when she was "married" to Dan Webb on MAFS in 2019.

The brunette beauty clearly has a type, after previously dating Love Island UK's Ashley Ienco, who appeared on the same second as Tom.

"It is still wild to me how we met half way between our two different worlds... that in actual fact turns out to be not so different," Tamara said of Ashley in 2019 during their short-lived relationship.

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!