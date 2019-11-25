Tamara Joy nose job before and after

The 30-year-old has been showing off her slimmed down schnoz to her Instagram fans, but her most recent picture shows off the results of her rhinoplasty post-swelling.

She also took to her stories to say: "I love my nose."

However, despite the fact that Tamara is obviously delighted with her new look, the TV star’s fans don’t appear to be so sure, with many chastising her for altering her naturally beautiful face.

"Oh babe what have you done!!!! Too much stuff done to your face, you looked so much better before," wrote one fan.

In March, Tamara admitted to Yahoo!: "I have had some cosmetic surgery. I’ve had my breasts [done] and I’ve got lip filler."

"People do it for all different reasons and I guess mine was just more so… I had a bit of a booty and I really wanted to balance that out, that’s why I did it,” she reveals.

"If it makes you feel better about yourself, why not?"