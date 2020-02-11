Fans have slammed Stacey on social media over her age. Channel 9

From the get go it was clear for all to see that she was not impressed with her new husband Michael Goonan, however she experienced a swift change of heart about her him once she found out he’s cashed up and runs a successful business.

The grilling on social media comes after Stacey revealed the reasons why she finds it so hard to let her guard down.

Discussing her dark moments from her life on the hit reality show, Stacey said she's been through a lot of heartbreak.

Fans are convinced she is older than 25. Channel 9

"When I was one, my father died, and then my brother took that role," she shares.

"He was very protective. He was like my dad, but also my best friend."

"The day my son was due to be born, I got a phone call from my mum," the mum-of-two continues, holding back tears.

Stacey has been quite open about her past heartbreak. Channel 9

"He had a motorbike accident that day. He died."

Stacey has opened up about the tragic passing of her father and brother. Channel 9

"Having a child is meant to be the best day of your life; so I’m going through these mixed emotions where I’ve got this beautiful blessing coming but I’ve just lost my best friend and basically my father figure. I was overwhelmed with everything that was going on."

Stacey is a mother to two young sons, who are two and four years old.