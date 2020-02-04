Married At First Sight star Michael Goonan hasn't wasted anytime in causing controversy on last night's show. Channel 9

However the millionaire now says he is ready to find someone with ‘more substance’.



“I want a girl who knows what she wants, and she's going to grab it. I would love that,” he added.

However Michael’s most controversial comment came during an argument with Ivan Sarakula at the bucks party



Michael said: “We've all been with a good looking girl and listened to her, and been like, "Ugh! Turn that thing on silent."

“You know what I mean? We have, you have... you get me, like.”



Michael then went on to quiz Ivan as to whether he will kiss his bride at the altar.

Ivan replied: “No, I have no expectations, dude. This is a wedding, be respectful.”



Michael then for rather heated in his reply: “What are you going to do? Give her a handshake? I think you'd make her look like a mug if you didn't kiss her.”