The businessman caused a stir online when he said he wishes he could turn “good looking women on silent”.
WATCH: MAFS' Michael Goonan says he doesn't want a 'ditzy blonde'
Scottish-born and South Australia-based, Michael is the director of an ice manufacturing business.
Mike says he became a millionaire when he was just 24, thanks to his family making him a shareholder in the company.
During his intro to the reality-TV show, he revealed: “I'd be lying if I didn't say I have a taste for watches, nice cars and shiny toys. I've worked hard my whole life and I pride myself on that. To be able to reap the rewards is fantastic. I'd rather cry in a Ferrari.”
He also revealed that he is prone to have “dated a few girls that you would stereotype as a ditzy blonde, with the fake nails, fake lips and Louis [Vuitton] hanging off the side.”
Married At First Sight star Michael Goonan hasn't wasted anytime in causing controversy on last night's show.
However the millionaire now says he is ready to find someone with ‘more substance’.
“I want a girl who knows what she wants, and she's going to grab it. I would love that,” he added. However Michael’s most controversial comment came during an argument with Ivan Sarakula at the bucks party
Michael said: “We've all been with a good looking girl and listened to her, and been like, "Ugh! Turn that thing on silent."
“You know what I mean? We have, you have... you get me, like.”
Michael then went on to quiz Ivan as to whether he will kiss his bride at the altar.
He now says he is looking for a woman with more substance.
Ivan replied: “No, I have no expectations, dude. This is a wedding, be respectful.”
Michael then for rather heated in his reply: “What are you going to do? Give her a handshake? I think you'd make her look like a mug if you didn't kiss her.”