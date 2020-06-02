Stacey has a new man in her life. Instagram

Stacey was engaged to Rebels bikie boss Shane Michael Smith. The couple broke up in 2017 and share sons Kosta, four, and Kruz, two.

"It’s weird, because we’re not together but he’s always there for me," Stacey told WHO about her ex.

"I think society likes to judge but what my ex does and who he associates with doesn’t reflect on me – he’s a great dad, we co-parent so well, and he supports us all."

Following her stint on MAFS, Stacey split with Michael Goonan, whom she was partnered with on the show.

Though they made a commitment to one another during the final vow ceremony on the show, the couple broke up following the alleged cheating scandal between Stacey and co-star Mikey.

Both Stacey and Michael, the latter of whom was involved in a separate cheating scandal with co-star Hayley, denied their respective affairs.

Michael and Stacey on MAFS. Nine

Michael, meanwhile, has moved on with co-star KC and the two seem to be going from strength to strength.

News of their relationship broke just as the global COVID-19 pandemic hit and the two went into isolation together almost immediately.

In a sweet post to her Instagram stories, KC, who moved home after living in the US for almost a decade, shared a tribute to her boyfriend.

"That's my boy," she captioned a snap of Michael adding, "Coming back to Australia was definitely worth it."