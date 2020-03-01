Removing his wedding ring and wistfully playing with it in a number of areas of the apartment and in different positions, it was clear Michael was ruminating on his actions. Nine

“But last night I brought tears to this gorgeous girls’ eyes, someone I love, that hit the heart,” he said.

Cut to Stacey who appears to have a low-level ice-cold rage running through her very being.

“Right now I’m really, really upset with Michael,” she said, face frozen with pure wrath.

“I’ve left everything to be on this experiment, I’ve left my children, I’ve trusted him with everything. I have like, opened my heart up for this guy and he has thrown it in my face,” she said, before getting to the heart of the matter.

“I can’t forgive him for betraying me, we had something so genuine. He’s absolutely broken my heart, he’s made a mockery of our marriage,” said Stacey. Nine

This week the Daily Mail reported that Stacey and Michael’s 'marriage' miraculously survives the current cheating scandal between Michael and Hayley, with pictures of the pair appearing stronger than ever afterward.

On October 20, six days after filming Wednesday's explosive dinner party last year, Stacey straddled Michael during a romantic date at Luna Park Sydney, wrapping her legs around his waist while kissing.