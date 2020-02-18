MAFS' Michael 'belittles' Stacey after drunken night out
Trying to have your cake and eat it, too, Michael?
It’s week two on Married at First Sight and yet again, Stacey and Michael have flipped from domestic bliss, to a domestic miss.
WATCH: MAFS' Michael 'belittles' Stacey after drunk night out
On the second day of Intimacy Week, we find the pair stoney faced and at an impasse.
Stacey, stood at the kettle in the kitchen, looks ready to kill. Michael, sat looking decidedly peaky (how much did he drink? Seven pints it turns out) on the couch in… a completely different apartment, downstairs from Stacey’s.
The pair haven’t spoken since Stacey kicked him out. And they’re in deadlock, with each expecting the other to initiate an apology.
“In my eyes I honestly don’t know what I’ve done wrong. I literally went out for a few beers, went to the casino,” explains Michael.
“I don’t have a problem with the whole going out and having some drinks, that’s fine,” says Stacey. “But he’s comes home and he's drunk. He's being obnoxious, he's being rude. He's being disrespectful towards me. I don’t even know where it came from.”
“I must’ve had about, I don’t know, seven pints and was like ‘Yes, you beauty!’ Honestly, they were throwing chips at me like the Smiths factory, I was raking them in!
“Came home and it was like World War II.”
“He was quite happy to leave last night and never speak to me again. I don’t need to be belittled like that. I told him to get out. It’s just so crushing.
Michael explains that Stacey needs to initiate the chat because he’s “the most stubborn person on the planet and won’t apologise for something he doesn’t think he needs to apologise for.”
Regardless of their personality traits, there’s a show to be made and so, they meet to clear the air.
Or, as Michael describes it “I’ve got that cringe… oh no… this is going to be the worst.”
Then we get the details from Stacey. When Michael came home drunk he was on the phone belittling Stacey to people. He also said he was leaving as soon he walked in.
Michael was quick to apologise (so much for that stubbornness), acknowledging that he’d hurt Stacey’s feelings and it wasn’t acceptable.
“Actions speak louder than words,” said Stacey. “Are you going to do it again?”
Taking Stacey's words to heart, Michael presented her with a cake.
“Stacey loves cake, I think it’s a win!” he said to camera. Stacey, it turns out, is no cake enthusiast.
And, taking her words to straight to heart, Michael presented her with a cake with the words "I'm sorry Stacey, please still be my wifey" on it.
Stacey, it turns out, is no cake enthusiast. They’re back to square one, she’s says, and this lady is not for turning. “Two strikes, one more and I feel like that will be it for us.”