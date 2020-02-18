The pair haven’t spoken since Stacey kicked him out. And they’re in deadlock, with each expecting the other to initiate an apology. Nine

“He was quite happy to leave last night and never speak to me again. I don’t need to be belittled like that. I told him to get out. It’s just so crushing.

Michael explains that Stacey needs to initiate the chat because he’s “the most stubborn person on the planet and won’t apologise for something he doesn’t think he needs to apologise for.”

Regardless of their personality traits, there’s a show to be made and so, they meet to clear the air.

Or, as Michael describes it “I’ve got that cringe… oh no… this is going to be the worst.”

Then we get the details from Stacey. When Michael came home drunk he was on the phone belittling Stacey to people. He also said he was leaving as soon he walked in.

Michael was quick to apologise (so much for that stubbornness), acknowledging that he’d hurt Stacey’s feelings and it wasn’t acceptable.

“Actions speak louder than words,” said Stacey. “Are you going to do it again?”

Taking Stacey's words to heart, Michael presented her with a cake. Nine

“Stacey loves cake, I think it’s a win!” he said to camera. Stacey, it turns out, is no cake enthusiast. Nine

And, taking her words to straight to heart, Michael presented her with a cake with the words “I'm sorry Stacey, please still be my wifey” on it.

Stacey, it turns out, is no cake enthusiast. They’re back to square one, she’s says, and this lady is not for turning. “Two strikes, one more and I feel like that will be it for us.”