Mishel and Steve shared a tumultuous marriage for much of their time in the experiment Nine

Mishel Karen annihilated Steve Burley at the final vows on Married at First Sight after a long and draining road. Nine

“I actually just woke up to what was really going on. We actually never kissed passionately. Mind you, we’re three months in and no open mouth kiss,” she told the experts, drawing a laugh from many of the other participants.

“I would kiss every one of you people in this whole room. I would open kiss any of them, but he would not even open kiss me. And I think if there’s no attraction building, well, what are we going to leave this experiment as?”

As the couple were shown highlights from their marriage, the rest of the cast were visibly shocked by Steve’s comments about him not being physically attracted to Mishel. But then it finished on her final vows and resulting empowerment.

“I actually just woke up to what was really going on. We actually never kissed passionately. Mind you, we’re three months in and no open mouth kiss,” she told the experts, drawing a laugh from many of the other participants. Nine

Even Stacey showed some emotion. Nine

“It was tough to watch. I can only be honest and true to me, and that’s what I’ve done the whole experiment. It has been well documented that I have struggled with attraction,” said Steve.

The experts, or Mel at least, were quite obviously done with Steve at this point.

“I’m going to jump in here because Steve, I think I have to clarify something for you,” she said.

The experts, or at least Mel, was quite obviously done with Steve at this point. “I’m going to jump in here because Steve, I think I have to clarify something for you,” she said. Nine

“Steve, when you show up to a relationship every single day and say to your partner that you are not sexually attracted to you, you are rejecting her.

“When Mishel begins to doubt herself and her sexuality, and her level of comfort in her own skin, She’s speaking in response to the way she’s feeling about you rejecting her. Does that make sense to you?”

But Steve, perhaps either blinded by prideor irretrievably block headed, replied, “Yeah, of course it does, but I don’t want Mishel to feel anything but beautiful… it’s my issues.”

“Can you imagine if I said that to you every, single day?” asked Mishel.

“Yes, of course. I understand,” replied Steve, still, very clearly, not understanding.

“Really? Then you could have just said ‘leave,’” said Mishel, getting the final say, yet again.