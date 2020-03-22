Nine

Before long, it was the morning after the night before - and it's safe to say, the evening was a dud.

'Did you like it?' Mishel asked her husband, who didn't have sex with his wife, leaving her disappointed. In fact, he didn't even touch her.

'Yeah, it was fine,' he said, flatly.

'It was fine, darling. No major issues. It was a bit strange, obviously. We’ll just take each day as it comes and get used to it, I guess.'

Mishel was gobsmacked. 'You fell asleep straight away,' she said, before turning to producers.

'Within three minutes he fell asleep. There has been no increase in intimacy.'

But Steve insisted there was, and that he was 'accommodating' but sleeping in her bed. Wow.

'You were leaning on me and stuff and I had my arm around you. I’m being, sort of, accommodating.'

Mishel looked defeated, but Steve didn't understand what the issue was. 'I thought the fact I had my arm around her and we were cuddling in bed, she fell asleep on my chest and I was holding her hand was quite a good step forward. I think she expected a little bit more from it.'

Mishel's hurting, telling viewers, 'His idea of sleeping in the same bed was so different to what mine was. I thought that we might touch. He was like, no, that’s a few more steps forward. I’m not ready for that. I wanted a romantic kiss. That would’ve been amazing.'

