KC splashed photos across her Instagram which didn't please some fans. Instagram

MAFS star Michael Goonan. Instagram

KC was quick to defend herself saying she spends days "in her sweats with a messy bun, looking sh*t going to the supermarket".

The brunette continued: "I have no disregard to what is going on in the world and I do what I can to give back and to encourage kids. I’m not perfect but this is MY LIFE and I will live how I want".

However some people were still not happy with the TV stars and made their disdain known on social media.

KC and Michael went public with their relationship this week. Instagram

"At a time where we are in a very troubled situation for many, you flaunt the private jet and superficial relationship you are in,"wrote one person.

Another added: "Really? A private jet? Other Australians are struggling to get home once they are here, they are in quarantine for two weeks."

KC and Michael. Instagram

The pair went public with their romance on Sunday after the finale episode of the reality TV show went to air.

Since then, they've been parading their love for all to see on social media - including in front of their MAFS exes Drew Brauer and Stacey Hampton.