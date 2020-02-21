Married At First Sight star Mikey Pembroke has discussed the fight we didn't see with his "wife" Natasha Spencer. Nine

"I just kept saying, "I've had enough, I don't like this, I don't want to be part of this," on the honeymoon, and I told producers it wasn't going to work," he added.

Mikey says there were problems with Natasha from the get-go. Instagram

He then went on to discuss Natasha revealing that he only lasted 10 seconds in the bedroom.

"The truth about it is, I was upset about (her comment) later because everyone had already sat me down, basically told me that she was the issue, and then on top of that I hear she's going around talking about our sexual intimacy to someone I don't even like," he claims.

The MAFS drama hit its peak on Wednesday's episode, which lead Mikey to make the decision to leave Natasha after she made the insensitive comment about their sex life on the show.

One thing's for sure: we cannot wait for Sunday's show.