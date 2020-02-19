Nine

“She made you looked like a mug in front of me,' Michael added.

“I feel like I’ve been slapped in the face, I am so hurt,” Mikey admitted. He visibly hurt.

Michael told him, “I feel sorry for you. Your bird has said you last 10 seconds in the bedroom. Who does she think she is?”

“I really like Natasha but I’m not feeling it anymore,” sad Mikey said.

Nine

“I’m fucking uncomfortable, I want to leave. I want nothing to do with her.”

Then the blabbermouth herself shows up. “You good Mikey?” Natasha asked.

“What happened?”

Ivan comes over to check on him.

“I’ve never been so humiliated in my life, Michael comes up to me and tells me: Natasha is laughing about you,' Mikey told Ivan.

Channel Nine

“I can’t believe she’s saying that sh-t about our sex life. I came into this to meet my soulmate. I’m so disappointed.

“I’m hurt, it sucks.”

Ivan then told Natasha that Mikey "thinks your behaviour is embarrassing.

"He was borderline in tears."