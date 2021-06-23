He then went on to add: “I like being naked, but this would definitely have to be the most vulnerable I've felt in a while. Lol

“A huge hats off to our @kickoncharity social media manager that had to see a lot more of me than she ever wanted to. 🤦🏼‍♂️😂”

While he may be baring it all on social media, Drew recently revealed he is absolutely done with the spotlight of reality TV.

Drew didn't hide his feelings about the show. Instagram

The 32-year-old Cairns-born musician-turned-charity-founder jokingly shared a photo of a hat on Instagram earlier this year with the text “I would rather stab myself in the eye than watch MAFS” embroidered on it – YIKES.

“I am still getting messages every week asking whether I’d recommend going on MAFS, here’s my answer. I told you I’d get the hat,” he captioned the post.

Lee has led the towel challenge. Instagram

You’ve probably been lucky enough to see the towel challenge and subsequent calendar shots pop up in your Instagram feed before thanks to the cast of Australian Survivor.

Led by Lee Carseldine, whose mum suffered a stroke and tragically passed away while on the show, reality stars have regularly been partaking in the “towel challenge” in support of their friend and the cause.

WATCH: Australian Survivor stars come together for the towel challenge