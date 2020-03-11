Australian Survivor star David Genat has relaunched his cheeky towel challenge to support close pal Lee Carseldine, who made an emotional exit from the reality show on Monday. Instagram

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, David shared a semi-nude shot of his bare body tastefully covered with a loose towel, along with a callout message about the campaign.

“What you guys saw last night was an emotional moment on tv but for @leecarseldine and his family their lives changed forever!” David began.

After revealing Lee’s mother had tragically died after having a stroke, David then urged people to take part in the campaign to help raise awareness about stroke.

He wrote: “1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime. Stroke kills more men then prostate cancer and more women then breast cancer and this is a preventative disease.

Lee, who quit this season’s All Stars after he found out his mother Beth had suffered a “massive stroke”, later revealed she had already died before he made it home to see her. Instagram

“So here we go #towelchallenge round 2! But this time we are raising awareness and money for @strokefoundation. We want to raise $77,000 for stroke research and need your help!!

“So, do something a little cheeky and take a black and white pic of yourself in just a white towel and make a donation to the stroke foundation.

“Call out a couple of friends and use #towelchallenge if u want to donate to my page I’ll have survivor buffs for my top 5 donors and personalized video messages for the top 10 link in my bio!

“So let’s get our towel on and raise awareness together,” David concluded, while nominating several of his celebrity pals, including Nicole Trunfio and Osher Günsberg.

Monika Radulovic posted a snap of herself, along with the caption: "My heart absolutely goes out to Lee and his family." Instagram

Shortly afterwards, Lee took to his own Instagram to share his own cheeky snap, along with a gracious message to his mate and KaloKalo tribemate David.

“The call out has begun and the response has been overwhelming. @davidgenat has called me out for #towelchallenge for which I have happily obliged,” Lee began.

He concluded: “Thanks to everyone who have showed support over the last 24 hours. It means the world to me, my family and the stroke community.”