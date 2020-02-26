MUST WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Hayley and Michael get too close night of alleged affair

Married At First Sight producers were forced to stop filming for two weeks because David was 'on the verge of a mental breakdown,' the 31-year-old truckie has revealed.

Rumours have been swirling about the reasoning behind the break in filming, so David clarified the whispers to news.com.au - and what he said was heartbreaking.

He said it all stemmed from the verbal abuse he copped from wife Hayley, and her affair with Michael.

'The truth was, I was at the verge of a mental breakdown, I had been spoken to like a piece of sh-t for several weeks, so they put me in a separate apartment and we agreed upon some terms about how I was going to move forward,' David explained.

'We agreed that whatever Hayley said, I would be allowed to leave... That’s what happened in the two weeks of shutdown, coming to that agreement.'

Strangely, the truckie was unable to just 'leave' the experiment.

