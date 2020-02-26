Married At First Sight producers were forced to stop filming for two weeks because David was 'on the verge of a mental breakdown,' the 31-year-old truckie has revealed.
Rumours have been swirling about the reasoning behind the break in filming, so David clarified the whispers to news.com.au - and what he said was heartbreaking.
He said it all stemmed from the verbal abuse he copped from wife Hayley, and her affair with Michael.
'The truth was, I was at the verge of a mental breakdown, I had been spoken to like a piece of sh-t for several weeks, so they put me in a separate apartment and we agreed upon some terms about how I was going to move forward,' David explained.
'We agreed that whatever Hayley said, I would be allowed to leave... That’s what happened in the two weeks of shutdown, coming to that agreement.'
Strangely, the truckie was unable to just 'leave' the experiment.
David's admission comes after a startling video emerged of him cleaning the couple's toilet with Hayley toothbrush.
He told his Instagram followers, 'About three days after the cheating scandal happens, I’ve heard nothing from Hayley and I’m in a really dark place... I still had her room key, and that’s when I did something really childish,' he explained.
'She would go to the toilet without cleaning up after herself. not very lady like. I wasn’t a fan of the ... what she would leave on the toilet bowl, so that’s when I grabbed the toothbrush and scrubbed the toilet with it.
'She used it for five days,' he said.
'It’s her own poo, it’s her own bacteria in her own body so it’s not going to hurt her.'
If you or someone you know needs help, contact: beyondblue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au; SuicideLine 1300 651 251; MensLine 1300 789 978; Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.