Channel 9

"Connie was chatting with Matt for ages," said an onlooker.

"They seemed to really hit it off. There was definitely some serious chemistry between them."

Channel 10

The details come after Connie stunned Jonethen by writing 'stay' at Wednesday night's commitment ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jonethen voted to leave for the third week in a row.

The dramatic episode saw Connie suffer a panic attack as she took to the sofa.

After Jonny chose to "leave" the experiment, things took a turn for the devastating when Connie was asked by the experts to reveal her decision - stay, or leave.

Connie became upset and breathless, that's when Jonny took her off-set to collect herself.

"Take a couple of deep breaths," Jonny told her, fanning her face with his 'leave' card.

"Are you right? Come on. We can do this. You can do this."

"When you came into this experiment, how much did you want to find love?" relationship expert, Mel Shilling, asked Connie.

"So badly. So much," she said, in tears.

"I guess at the end of the day, we all just want to be loved. It’s a nice feeling being in love."

The uni student slowly, but surely, began opening up about the experiment, and where her decision will take them.

"After the last commitment ceremony, I definitely did feel at one point that my rose-coloured glasses for Jonny came off for a bit. I was flogging a dead horse," she said.

Then came the shock of the evening.

"But something did change and I really thought about it, and we are at the very end, and there is just one more stretch to go and you don’t go through what we’ve been through and it just feels like something I have to do, so I did write 'stay'. That was a very, very last minute decision to do that and I do stand by it."

Dead quiet came over the experts and MAFS cast.