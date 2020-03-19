Nine

"When you came into this experiment, how much did you want to find love?" relationship expert, Mel Shilling, asked Connie.

"So badly. So much," she said, in tears.

"I guess at the end of the day, we all just want to be loved. It’s a nice feeling being in love."

The uni student slowly, but surely, began opening up about the experiment, and where her decision will take them.

"After the last commitment ceremony, I definitely did feel at one point that my rose-coloured glasses for Jonny came off for a bit. I was flogging a dead horse," she said.

Then came the shock of the evening.

"But something did change and I really thought about it, and we are at the very end, and there is just one more stretch to go and you don’t go through what we’ve been through and it just feels like something I have to do, so I did write 'stay'. That was a very, very last minute decision to do that and I do stand by it."

Dead quiet came over the experts and MAFS cast.

Jonny couldn't believe what had happened.

"Umm, I’m actually speechless to be honest. I don’t know if I haven’t been communicating properly. I don’t know what to say. I’m literally speechless," Jonny said in response to Connie's decision.

While her decision didn't sit right with many of the other cast members, Connie insisted she was staying in the experiment for her own personal reasons, wanting to finish what she started with Jonethen.

