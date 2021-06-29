Cathy pre-surgery. Instagram

Along with having fat removed from various areas, Cathy had a mini–Brazilian Butt Lift which sees harvested fat cells from other parts of the body re-injected into the hips and buttocks.

Cathy shared a series of photos and videos post-surgery detailing the side effects and how she was feeling, which to summarise was *not* great and not quite what she was expecting.

'Those who said 'it's not that bad' were lying through their teeth!' she captioned the first photo.

Cathy revealed the pain was far worse than she'd been told to expect. Instagram

She then recorded a video of herself as an update to followers.

“Hey everyone, I'm super swollen right now so my face looks quite f**ked and I can only sleep on my stomach,” she began.

“My neck is killing so I can't really do anything about this discomfort, but I'm getting by.

“I am in quite a bit of pain and very limited in movement and very wet from the leaking, but I am obviously documented this and I will have a week one blog that will be ready when I'm able to edit and stuff.”

Cathy was partnered with Josh on her season of MAFS. Instagram

Before going under the knife Cathy spoke candidly about her decision to have work done on her YouTube channel.

“I'm old enough to make my own decisions and what I decided to do to my body doesn't affect anyone at all, it doesn't change my personality it just makes me look better,” she said.