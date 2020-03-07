CosMediTour Plastic Surgery based in Thailand took to Instagram to show off a photo of the reality-TV star. Instagram

“The reason why I got my breasts done: I was really self-conscious of my body and this was before I found self-love for myself,” Cathy revealed. “I thought, "I'm so deserving of everything that I want, and I'm going to go out and get it?”



“Why not just go and get what you want done if it's going to make you feel better? Who cares what anyone else thinks?”



Earlier on this week, Cathy had fans speculating that her “husband” Josh cheated on her after she posted a cryptic Instagram message.

Cathy before her breast surgery. Instagram

MAFS star Cathy Evans. Instagram

Cathy hinted that their marriage is about to hit the skids after it was revealed that her co-star Michael Goonan had also hooked up with this year's intruder, KC Osborne, one fan wrote on our Instagram post: "There isn't a man alive that doesn't cheat. I am convinced."



While the successful businessman's TV bride Stacey Hampton only liked the comment, Cathy decided to respond with a comment that subsequently left fans worried their seemingly happy marriage was unable to stand the test of time.

Fans are unsure as to whether Cathy and Josh are still together. Instagram

"I hear ya sis," Cathy replied.



The jab at the 29-year-old truck driver comes after he refused to confirm or deny whether they were still together.