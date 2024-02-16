Belinda shocked off her beautiful diamond ring. Instagram

The two met through mutual friends while at Gilson, a cafe in South Yarra. They didn't confirm their romance until August 2023 when Belinda posted a photo of the two and captioned the post, "15 months of love."

Hayden recently spoke to the Herald Sun, describing Belinda as his "saviour" and "angel."

“She’s been phenomenal for me, the most beautiful, kind soul I’ve ever met,’’ he said.

“I had tears rolling down my face as I got down on one knee. Twenty-one months, 21 days and 21 hours ago fate decided to play its hand."

The happy couple recently travelled to Bali, Indonesia. Instagram

“It was always yes,’’ Belinda told the Herald Sun.

“It was 12 months after the show that we met and it really led me to him and opened up new people for me meet.”

This relationship follows two years after she publicly split with MAFS groom Patrick Dwyer who she "married" on screen in a beautiful Hunter Valley Wedding.

Belinda and Patrick dated for more than nine months post the experiment however they split in 2021, posting the news to Instagram

"We have enjoyed a relationship together for over nine months however we do not want the same things in love and life. We appreciate all the love and support we have received through our journey," they wrote in a joint post.

