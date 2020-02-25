“Hayley is making out with Michael,” he repeated.
“My darling wife is making out with another husband.”
David then held up two room key cards and showed that Hayley had left hers behind.
“I’m sure it will come up at the dinner party, I’m sure it’ll come up at the commitment ceremony,” he said in a piece to.
“Why am I smiling?” he asked. “Because I just want to go home and put this nightmare of a marriage behind me.”
According to on-set insiders, the alleged affair took place in Vanessa’s room at a hotel while Michael’s experimental wife Stacey was in Adelaide spending time with her two children.
Hayley reportedly didn't deny kissing Michael, although it’s been maintained she didn’t initiate what happened.