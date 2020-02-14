Married AT First Sight’s Hayley Vernon has accused her TV husband David Cannon of taking revenge on her in the most disgusting way possible. Nine Network

Hayley then told the radio hosts that she only became aware of the disgusting act after one of "the girls" brought it to her attention.

“I actually had another girl knock on my door and tell me about that,” Hayley began.

She then described how shocked she was to learn that David could do such a thing to her considering his so-called values.

“I just think this is someone who has said, ‘Hayley has done this, Hayley has done that… I am a good Christian boy, I need someone who is orthodox’.”

Hayley claimed that David Cannon used her toothbrush to clean a dirty toilet. Nine Network

She went on to say: “He did one of the most repulsive things in the show’s history, and I’d almost say it was bordering on abuse.

“Everyone is in a particularly stressful set of circumstances, no one else lashed out like that. Everyone was under the same amount of duress. S**t just goes south.

“I think a big part of it has to do with the fact David continuously was listening to people… listening to his parents’ opinion of their son dating a reformed drug addict,” she said.

Hayley’s candid revelation comes after fans recently questioned why they couldn’t see her nipples, despite her wearing a plunging halter-neck gown at the first dinner party.

When the breakfast crew asked Hayley whether the rumoured incident was true and if it was “the straw that broke the camel’s back?” she replied: “yeah, he did.” Nine Network

“Does Hayley not have nipples?! How are they not showing in that atrocity of a ‘dress’?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Did Hayley’s surgeon forget to put the nipples back on? That’s so low cut I feel like they should be like... there...?” another person stated.

A third person added: “I don't think Hayley has any nipples.”