Channel 9

And as Connie geared up to tell her mum she was appearing on the show during Sunday night's episode, she knew she was in for a fight.

"[I'm] feeling really nervous," Connie admitted.

"My mum can be quite a hot-headed woman, and she’s someone who doesn’t exactly embrace change."

Poor Connie looked hurt and bewildered as her mum and sister laughed out loud following her big reveal; Rina even told her daughter she thought going on the show was "stupid" and tried to convince her to pull out.

But Connie wouldn't budge, shocking her her mother.

"What are you asking from me?" Rina asked the aspiring marine-biologist.

"Some support would be nice," Connie shot back.

Thankfully, Connie's dad and stepdad didn't seems to share her mum's sentiments, with both walking by the 27-year-old's side as she took the trip down the aisle on her big day.

But Rina was still unhappy.

"Clearly, as a mother, it’s not a thing I would choose for Connie to do," she told producers behind the scenes on the big day.

"I mean, I don’t really class this as a real wedding."

"You’re going to cut this out so it doesn’t matter what I say, but I think the show can be quite manipulating," she continued.

And when asked by producers if she thought Jonethen Musulin (who, btw, seems incredibly sweet) could be the man for Connie?

"No. No I don't, actually."

Her mother's opposition to Connie's appearing on the reality show has been tough for the brunette beauty, who "doesn't want to be alone anymore".

"She is not a fan of the show at all, so she was quite shocked when she found out that I was doing it. She wasn’t very impressed at all," Connie revealed to New Idea.

"It was very deflating after having that conversation with her and it did make me doubt myself a bit.

"I think what really upset her as well is she sees bad reviews about the show, and she doesn’t want her daughter associated with something like that."