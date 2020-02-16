Channel 9

Saying the real estate agent had acted immaturely, Aleks made it clear she's not interested in dating a man-child.

"I don’t want to come here and change my husband, he is who he is," she explained.

"But I don’t want to mother someone either. I don’t want to always be thinking, 'What’s going to come out of his mouth next?'"

Strangely, Ivan acts very differently towards his bride – and that's what has Aleks concerned.

"This is what I find so bizarre. This is not the person he is to me," she explained.

"I can, hand on heart, say no man has ever treated me the way Ivan has treated me in this short period of time. But which person is he? Is he going to be that respectful gentleman? Or is he going to be that disrespectful person that treats other people this way?

"And I have to figure out, which way his he going to end up treating his wife for the rest of our lives?"

All very good questions.

The 26-year-old also hinted that she's not physically attracted to Ivan.

"I think he’s very attractive, but he's not my usual type," she told relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Trisha Stratford, adding she goes for "tall dark and handsome. [Ivan's] tall…"

After an awkwardly long pause, she added:

"He’s handsome! Two out of three!"

While this duo seem well suited in many ways, it sounds like Aleks isn't keen on the rest of her MAFS cast mates, admitting she's cut ties with almost everyone.

When asked how many people she's been in contact with since filming wrapped, the real estate agent told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy and Wippa: "Not many," implying that a series of intense feuds eventually led her their falling out.

"I mean, hate's a strong word," she replied when Fitzy asked if there's "hatred" there.

"But definitely dislike."