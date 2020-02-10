Channel 9

Channel 9

It's so far, so good for the new husband and wife, with the pair hitting it off on last night's show.

Aleksandra told the producers that the rather outspoken Ivan is a "male version" of her.



Earlier on in the show, the Perth beauty revealed her mum and dad wouldn't attend the nuptials because they didn't approve.



"Mum and dad aren’t coming to my wedding because it’s not traditionally what they would want," the tearful bride said.

Channel 9

"I respect their decision... But it is going to be hard because I do call on my mum every day. It doesn’t matter what we’re talking about... Not having her there is going to be really hard."

But while Aleks has to go it alone, she believes the chance for true love is worth it.

Channel 9

"I chose to do this experiment on my own," she shared.

Channel 9

"I regard my parents so much that I seek their approval for my whole life, and this was just one thing – taking the risk of love and happiness and taking it into my own hands – and just going 'Screw you all, I’m going to do this for myself.'"