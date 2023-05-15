Bending down to light a candle in honour of her missing sister, Amelie was solemn as she vowed to never give up on the search for Madeleine McCann.
At a gathering in the family’s home village of Rothley, Leicestershire to mark the 16th anniversary of Maddie’s disappearance, Amelie, 18, told well-wishers: “It’s nice that everyone is here together, but it’s a sad occasion.”
Photographs of Maddie adorned railings at the outdoor service, along with a glowing lantern to symbolise continued hope for her discovery.
Accompanied by her parents, Kate and Gerry, Amelie repeated the heartbreaking words read out by supporters, including: “Never, never give up,” “Leave no stone unturned,” “Don’t forget about me,” and “Still missing, still missed.”
It’s the first time Amelie has been pictured since she was a toddler, providing a suggestion of what Maddie might look like today if she is still alive.
Amelie and her twin brother Sean were 2-years-old when their older sister Madeleine disappeared.
Despite an immediate search of the area and extensive police investigations over the years, Maddie has never been found.
While they didn’t address the crowd, Kate and Gerry, both 55, shared an emotional post on social media afterwards, thanking everyone for their ongoing support.
It has been an extra challenging year for the McCanns. In April, a 21-year-old Polish woman made global headlines by claiming she was Maddie, although a DNA test recently disproved this.
“It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough,” read the McCanns’ post.
