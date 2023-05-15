Amelie and her twin brother Sean were 2-years-old when their older sister Madeleine disappeared. Getty

Amelie and her twin brother Sean were just 2 when 3-year-old Maddie vanished from the family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007.

Despite an immediate search of the area and extensive police investigations over the years, Maddie has never been found.

While they didn’t address the crowd, Kate and Gerry, both 55, shared an emotional post on social media afterwards, thanking everyone for their ongoing support.

WATCH: Spokesperson for Madeleine McCann look-a-like gives statement

It has been an extra challenging year for the McCanns. In April, a 21-year-old Polish woman made global headlines by claiming she was Maddie, although a DNA test recently disproved this.

“It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough,” read the McCanns’ post.

