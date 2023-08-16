After bringing back their popular Spicy Yucatan Chicken Burrito last month to huge fanfare, the fast food giant decided to turn up the heat with the release of a brand new burrito with extra bite.

It's time to put your taste buds to the test with the limited edition Fiery Yucatan Fiesta Burrito from Mad Mex.

Designed especially for the amigas and amigos who are feeling brave, and like a little spice with all their meals, the Fiery Yucatan Fiesta Burrito builds upon its Spicy Yucatan Chicken Burritor predecessor, and comes with all the good stuff!

This includes double the spice, brown rice, black beans, spicy yucatan chicken, not one but TWO servings of picante (spicy) salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno pickles all wrapped up in one steaming hot regular tortilla!

"We received feedback from our amigos that their taste buds are ready for a bigger challenge, our original recipe was simply not hot enough," Founder and Managing Director of Mad Mex Clovis Young said.

"So, to spice things up, we've created a unique Burrito with bite - and with a twist too."