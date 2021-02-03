Lynne McGranger's (pictured) Home And Away character, Irene Roberts, has seen very few love interests in her time on the long-running soap. Instagram

The 68-year-old appeared on Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa show on Wednesday and helped play a devilish prank on the show's producer, Lucy Addario, regarding Irene's love life.

Lynne admitted to the show's hosts that her character hasn't had much in the way of romantic storylines in recent years.

That role was usually left to Ada's character, Leah, who's had at least three husbands, two broken off engagements and countless boyfriends.

"She doesn't murder her husbands like Leah does," Lynne joked when asked about her character's love life.

Lynne proposed a possible romance between her character Irene and John (played by Shane Withington, pictured right) or Alf (portrayed by Ray Meagher, pictured left). Seven

"Leah is the resident black widow. Leah has all her husbands up on the mantelpiece, that have died," she quipped.

The diner owner has a similar tribute, of sorts, in her house.

"I have in my house, in the beach house, I have a dead shelf, which is people who have come and lived with me who have sadly passed away, I've got half a dozen or more."

With this in mind Lynne, along with Fitzy and Wippa, decided to call Lucy and propose a possible romance with John (played by Shane Withington), Alf (Ray Meagher) and even actor Colin Firth.

Lynne (left) said the romantic storylines often play out for the character Leah, portrayed by Ada (right). Instagram

"So I've been thinking about it and we've talked to Shane about it too, I've just wondered if there's any milage in say Irene and John's relationship just getting a little bit awkward, a little bit flirty, a little bit weird…" Lynne asked her producer over the phone.

"Of course they're also going why don't Alf and Irene have sex on the beach…but we want people to turn on not to turn off!" Lynne jokingly added.

She continued: "Well if it's not Shane maybe we could get Colin Firth in, just saying…..that's a joke Luce."

Lucy took the joke like a true champ, before responding: "Be careful what you wish for Lynne!"

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.