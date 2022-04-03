Starring as Xander, Luke has joined the cast of Home and Away. Seven

Why did you want to become a part of Home and Away?

[It’s] such an iconic show. I grew up watching and loving it, so being a part of it is a dream come true. I’m so grateful to be learning from some of the best.

What drew you to the character of Xander?

I really like Xander, he is genuinely a good guy, strong-willed and very empathetic. There is a lot to learn about Xander and he has been fun to explore. He’s much more than meets the eye and I’m excited for viewers to learn more about him.

Luke (left) with his cousin Liam (right). Instagram

How does it feel to be following in your cousin Chris’ footsteps by appearing on the series?

Amazing! Chris has only spoken so positively about his time on the show and so to now have the same opportunity is unbelievable – I still can’t believe it!

Has he given you any tips ahead of starring on the show?

He has been a huge support to me, like the rest of my family has. I think the most important advice he has given me is to respect everyone, always work hard and don’t forget to have fun!

"I’m comfortable in my skin, so beach scenes are OK for me." Instagram

There are plenty of beach scenes in Home and Away. Did you amp up your workouts before getting shirtless on set?

I’m comfortable in my skin, so beach scenes are OK for me. I haven’t had a scene with Ethan Browne (who plays Tane) yet, but I know when I do I’ll want to amp up my workouts

Home & Away airs Mon – Thurs 7pm Channel Seven

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!