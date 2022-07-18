from Survivor to Selling Houses! Luke Toki made a surprising career move. Instagram

"I am now a real estate agent, not a model as this photo may confuse you.

"When you are ready to list your property, wouldn't you want it in the hands of the 'Michael Jordan of sales,' the 'Dwayne Johnson of open homes,' and the 'Elvis Presley of auctions.'

"All aboard the hot property express," he added.

Other reality stars were quick to congratulate Luke on his surprising career change, with Survivor, The Bachelor and SAS Australia star Locky Gilbert writing, 'Well done brother."

Luke has competed on both Big Brother VIP and Survivor (twice!) Network 10

Fellow Big Brother VIP star Imogen Anthony added, "And a year later, almost exactly, he did exactly what he said he was going to do."

The news comes following several stints on reality shows, in which the lovable larrikin became a fan favourite.

Most recently, he took the crown as the winner of Big Brother VIP in 2021, though he didn't realise he’d won until the finale aired in Perth three hours later!

“I held off watching because I’m in WA, so I didn't look at my phone, but afterwards it was crazy - just so many friends, old friends - just everyone wishing me congratulations. It was a bit of a surreal moment!” Luke told New Idea.

Luke Toki was a fan favourite on Big Brother VIP. Nine

Not only did the beloved VIP score an impressive $10,000 for his nominated charity in the final challenge, but after the Australian public voted him as the winner of Big Brother VIP, Luke took home a whopping total of $110,000 for the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Clinical Research.

It was a cause that’s incredibly close to his heart, with his two-year-old daughter Madeline receiving treatment at the children's hospital after being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

Luke later "retired" from reality shows after his win.

“I feel like these shows are quite mentally exhausting. I told my wife that I was thinking about retiring from reality TV, and she's like, ‘Wait two or three years, you'll get the bug back again!’ he said.

“I'm just so happy I was able to do this, because every single time you put yourself out there for the public to judge you, it can be very consuming. But look, in a couple of years time, if I find there's another good cause and it rings true to home, then maybe," he said, adding, "But for the moment - Luke Toki is retired!”

“But I don't wanna do a John Farnham and come retirement a bunch of times and be like, ‘Luke Toki’s seventh retirement!’”