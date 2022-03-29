Luke has officially welcomed a baby daughter with his fiancée Olivia! Instagram

The Block alum first announced he was expecting a baby exclusively to Woman’s Day in October 2021.

"It wasn't planned but we always said, 'If it happens, it happens,' and that's how we've approached the situation, but we were both stoked when we found out,” the reality star gushed.

"It was such a happy time," added lawyer Olivia.

The thrilling baby news came less than a year after Luke popped the question to Olivia in picturesque Byron Bay.

"Took this girl diving today and popped the question at the bottom of the ocean! Was a moment i will remember forever. #engaged #wifetobe,” Luke wrote on Instagram in October 2020.

While the couple had planned to get hitched before welcoming their little one, their nuptials were put on hold due to COVID.

"We were looking at a few wedding venues, but then the pandemic and The Block happened, so we put it on hold, and shortly after that Olivia was pregnant!” the Love Island Australia alum told the publication.

Despite the setback, Luke stressed that he and Olivia “couldn’t be happier” with the way things worked out.

Equally as excited about the new addition is Luke’s twin, Josh, who became embroiled in *that* infamous Block cheating scandal alongside his brother.

Keen as ever for his new role as uncle, Josh told WD that he is going to “spoil” his niece rotten.

“I don't think I'll be a dad any time soon, so it'll be a bit like trial and error for me. I'm really looking forward to it.”

As for whether or not the new parents are planning on having more kids… it certainly seems like The Block alum is keen for a big family.

"Luke says he thinks we're going to have three girls," Olivia explained.

"We're definitely going to have another and then we'll just see financially where we're at,” the lawyer's fiancé added. "If we can afford a third, I'd definitely like to have a third."

