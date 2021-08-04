In honour of her birthday, Luke shared a sweet collage featuring his fiancée Raychel. Instagram

Clearly pleased with the sweet tribute, Raychel commented on Luke's post, writing, "Thank you my love!! 😘 you’ve made it the best day!".

After COVID restrictions forced the couple apart for over a year, as LA-based Raychel was unable to come Down Under, the couple finally reunited this June in Sydney before being thrust into lockdown.

Fans of the actor were quick to sympathise with the couple's predicament.

The couple had to postpone their wedding due to COVID. Instagram

"Happy Birthday Raychel! Sorry you had to come to Sydney and go straight into a lockdown but maybe worked well for you guys 😀 hope you get to see all of Sydney’s beauty and lifestyle soon xxx," one user wrote.

Also due to COVID, the couple were forced to delay their wedding last November, with a new date yet to be announced. But, for the Dancing With The Stars: All Stars winner, one thing is for certain.

"I hope she doesn't want me to choreograph any dances for our wedding because that won't be happening," Luke told Woman's Day.

WATCH: The best of Luke Jacobz on I'm A Celebrity (Article continues after video)

Luke and Raychel originally met a few years ago in LA. After Luke moved back to Sydney, the couple made long distance work.

"We agreed we’d do the long-distance thing and everything was fine because I was still going back and forth quite a bit. We got engaged in November, 2018," the Heartbreak High star told New Idea.

Now that the pair are finally reunited, hopefully they can spend this time in lockdown planning their wedding.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.