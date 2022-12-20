Nine

Despite the season commencing filming earlier this year, news of the winner was kept a secret from the contestants themselves - who also found out in real-time alongside fans.

The three remaining couples were all filmed winning the season and were kept in the dark until fans voted in real-time.

Austen and Claudia winning didn’t come as a surprise to many, with various eliminated contestants all expecting the couple to win.

“In my book, it's pretty clear that Claudia and Austen are going to win,” Tak shared with us after he left the villa.

“I think they're such an amazing couple and they are who I'm rooting for personally,” dished Vakoo.

Maddy also put her money on the fan favourites winning, telling us “Claudia and Austen 100%. They're so genuine. Like, they're the best couple.

“They've had their ups and downs, but nothing that I think would result in them breaking up anytime soon.”

As the show was filmed in advance, fans are already trying to figure out if the couple are still going strong in the real world.

We do have a sneaking suspicion that they could still be dating, especially after a source revealed to the So Dramatic! podcast that they spotted the pair on a date outside the Villa.

“I found something interesting,” the source said. “Claudia and Austen are still together.”

The source spotted a telling Instagram story on Claudia's friends' account, which included a mystery man’s arm at the dinner table - whose tattoos matched Austen’s!