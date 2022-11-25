Tina and Mitch were 'coupled up' on Love Island Australia in 2021 Nine

Speaking to 9Entertainment, the exes spilled on why they decided to give finding love in a reality tv show another shot.

"It's going to be chaos. My reason for returning to the Villa is – why not?" said Mitch, who entered the villa last time as a 'bomb'.

"The first time was such a wild ride, with lots of ups and downs."

The former AFL player is sure to cause some chaos, saying "I think the girls will be happy to see me, and the boys, not so much!"

Where's Tina seems to be focused on the 'love' part of Love Island, speaking with 9Entertainment about her re-entrance she said, "There was no way I could possibly refuse, and there's part of me that's a hopeless romantic that thinks, 'Maybe it didn't work out the first time, because I was meant to go a second time?'".

There may be some awkwardness between Mitch and Tina when they join the fourth season of the reality show, with Mitch re-uniting with other ex-Islander Emily Ward not long after the two split ways.

For those hoping to see Mitch and Tina reunite, it's not looking likely as it sounds as Tina is ready to move on from Mitch, saying "After my breakup, I really took a step back from dating... But I feel like I'm now ready to open myself up again, and that is really scary."