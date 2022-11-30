He's known as the 'bogan tradie' with the mullet on this season of Love Island Australia and whilst Jordan Dowsett hasn't caused much trouble in the villa, he's definitely been misbehaving outside of it.

The 25-year-old has appeared in a Gold Coast court this week, pleading guilty to a mid-range drink driving charge after being caught intoxicated behind the wheel of a golf buggy.

WATCH: Love Island Australia Season 4 - First look (Article continues below video)