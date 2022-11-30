Love Island AU star Jordan in court for drink driving charges
He was caught out on a late-night trip to the servo
He's known as the 'bogan tradie' with the mullet on this season of Love Island Australia and whilst Jordan Dowsett hasn't caused much trouble in the villa, he's definitely been misbehaving outside of it.
The 25-year-old has appeared in a Gold Coast court this week, pleading guilty to a mid-range drink driving charge after being caught intoxicated behind the wheel of a golf buggy.
The incident happened on November 13, when at 3am Jordan was approached by police at a busy intersection.
The reality TV contestant was returning from an early morning trip to the servo for food when he was busted.