Austen and Claudia reveal major relationship detail which wasn't aired on TV!

“So Claudia was like okay fine let's test it and said ‘show me a butterfly if me and Austen are going to work’”.

Claudia said, “bare in mind that we had been there for a week and we hadn't seen a butterfly at all.”

“The next day we were doing our girl's chat and when it got to my turn I was saying like ‘yeah me and Austen are great’ and then a butterfly floated in the middle of us girls and me and Austen started freaking out,” she said.

Austen continued, “Yeah and then me and Jordan did this little game that we played in the beach hut, and it was tarot card readings and so what we had to do, they gave us the cards facing upside down and we had to pick one, and I picked one and it was a butterfly and me and Jordan could not believe it.”

They both said there were ‘so many’ butterfly-related things that happened which they said they were really surprised they didn’t show on TV as it was such a big part of their journey as a couple.

We think maybe a matching tattoo of a butterfly might be on the cards.