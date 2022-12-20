Claudia and Austen Nine

Claudia and Austen

Claudia and Austen were undeniably one of the strongest couples of the season, with fans and fellow contestants alike, wishing teh best for the pair.

And we do have a sneaking suspicion that they could still be dating, especially after a source revealed to the So Dramatic! Podcast that they spotted the pair on a date outside the Villa.

“I found something interesting,” the source said. “Claudia and Austen are still together.”

The source spotted a telling Instagram story on Claudia's friends' account, which included a mystery man’s arm at the dinner table - whose tattoos matched Austen’s!

SoDramatic! Also got their hands on photos from Claudia’s sister’s Instagram account just days out from the finale airing that showed the pair looking quite smitten...

Phoebe and Mitch Nine

Phoebe and Mitch

Mitch Eliot and Phoebe Spiller are one of the strongest couples on Love Island Australia this season, which may come as a surprise since the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs during their time in the Villa.

Despite their rollercoaster relationship, it looks like the couple could be in it to win it as we inch closer to the finale. And although Claudia and Austen are expected to win the season, we still think Phoebe and Mitch *might* have a happily ever after ending outside the Villa.

And it’s not just fans who think Phoebe and Mitch could be end game, with Sportsbet placing the couple in second place for the season with odds of $5.

But what fans really want to know, is if Mitch and Phoebe are still together outside the reality show. Especially since the season was pre-recorded earlier this year.

Unfortunately, only time will tell, but we’re hopeful the couple can make it work!

WATCH: Love Island Australia 2022: Meet Maddy

Callum and Madeline Nine

Callum and Madeline

Callum and Madeline were the dark horses of the season, with fans surprised they made it to the top three. Although they do appear smitten in the early stages of their relationship, we’re interested to see if they can make their relationship work outside the Villa!

Al and Jess Nine

Al and Jess

Fans were surprised when Al and Jess left the Villa the night before the finale and despite their strong relationship throughout the season - it just wasn’t meant to be.

“Jess and I are just friends at the moment. We are both on really really good terms and we speak almost every day but unfortunately, yeah, we are just friends,” Al explained to WHO.

Love Island Australia airs 6pm Monday - Thursday on 9Now.