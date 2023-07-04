Locky and Irena continue to celebrate each other. Instagram

"As a nurse and as a woman who hopes to be a mother someday I hope that my story helps someone out there," she continued.

Locky shared a public message of support for his wife, writing: "My wonder women, so so so lucky to have you in my life babe. Can’t explain how strong and supportive you are. So proud of you for putting your self out there and taking about this. Can’t wait for our little family together."

It's clear their enduring love acts as an aid even on the darkest of days.

The pair made their connection uber-official in March 2023.

Wedding joy! Instagram

The secret ceremony came as a surprise even to the guests.

“Our guests thought they were attending our engagement party,” bride Irena told WHO.

She said yes! Instagram

News of their engagement was first shared in June 2022.

"Mrs Gilbert has a nice ring to it 💍," Locky wrote.

Welcome to the family, Odin. Instagram

Their engagement announcement was soon followed by an introduction to the new Gilbert, Odin! Their gorgeous pup has been a welcome addition to the family.

Instagram

It didn't take long for Irena to relocate from Melbourne to Perth, where Locky and his family are based. After seven months of travelling Australia together, the pair moved into a hotel together while hunting for their dream home.

Successful home buyers. Instagram

After a considered period of house hunting, the pair finally bought in May 2022.

"It’s taken us a while to find our perfect (renovators dream) home in our favourite location but we got there and we are so excited to make this our home," Irena wrote on Instagram.



"We are super eager to see what the future has in store for us and it’s good to finally set some roots after all our travels."

Instagram

A year into their relationship, Irena shared a truthful dedication to her partner: "You have been my absolute rock over the last year, you’ve held my hand and supported me, you have carried me when I couldn’t walk, you make me laugh when all I want to do is cry and most of all you have loved me unconditionally 🥰"

Locky hasn't held back from sharing praises of his own: "I am so happy to have this amazing woman in my life, not only has she moved to Perth, she has started a new nursing job here as well and I am so proud of you as I know how crazy and daunting that must be," he wrote on Instagram.



"She is the hardest working and most caring person I have ever met. Even though we have had some hard times I know we will always come though it together. It feels like we have squeezed 10 years of dating into a year and a half. I can’t wait for what is coming up next."



Instagram

Shortly after the finale of The Bachelor aired, Irena and Locky set off on a seven-month holiday in a van across Australia. throughout the journey, the couple shared pictures of their adventures and, suffice it to say, it looked like they enjoyed themselves.

Back to where it began... Instagram/Channel Ten

Locky marked the end of his Bachelor journey by choosing Irena as his, in his own words, "future wife, baby mumma and best friend".