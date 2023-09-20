These Bachelor beaus are expecting a baby of their own Instagram

The accompanying video saw the newlyweds in white, the wind in their hair as they kissed and cuddled on a beach, with a piano cover of Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses playing in the background.

After declaring their love for one another in 2020 on season eight of The Bachelor Australia, the couple have shared several exciting relationship milestones with one another.

From countless adventures to settling down in Western Australia, adopting a fur baby, and getting engaged and then married - they've well and truly started a life together.

But not everything has been smooth sailing, the expecting parents opening up about the struggles they faced on their pregnancy journey earlier this year.

Wedding joy! Instagram

Speaking with our sister publication WHO in 2020, Irena shared the heartbreaking news that she and Locky had previously suffered from a miscarriage.

"But Locky was my absolute rock and having his support made me love him even more," she revealed candidly.

The couple then made public that they had experienced another miscarriage in July 2023.

"We've been trying to get pregnant and try to start a family and were absolutely over the moon when we found out we were pregnant last month," Irena revealed to 7Life.

“Unfortunately, a week later we suffered a miscarriage, and... it was emotional, hard and obviously heartbreaking."

“It all happened so quickly, which at the time was terrible, but I’m kind of glad it happened quickly,” she continued,

