Liz never arrived at the MCG - which was packed with stars like Dannii Minogue and even the Prime Minister - nor did she appear in any video tributes on the evening.

The 56-year-old remained silent on social media as well and her absence at the MCG surprised fans, as Liz had previously shared multiple tributes to the late cricketer. It was later revealed that Liz was involved behind the scenes and had "nothing but warmth and respect throughout" the memorial planning process.

"Elizabeth, like another major star and close friend, found it too emotional to encapsulate their feelings into a 30-second grab," Eddie McGuire told news.com.au the day after the memorial.

"She had sent out wonderful tributes and she and we didn't want to diminish her grief and love of the Warne family by doing so."

Despite their breakup, the pair remained friendly. Getty

He said that Liz made a "greater" tribute by supporting the family and the funeral planning privately, and they all "respected her wishes and completely understand her feelings".

When she could not attend Shane's private funeral in Melbourne a few weeks prior, Liz shared her "heartache" publicly with an Instagram post.

"My heart aches that I can't be in Australia tomorrow for Shane's funeral," she wrote alongside a slew of pictures from their 2011 engagement photoshoot.

"I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can't get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement – we had all our children with us, and it was the happiest time.

"It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love, your Luna."

It wasn't the first time she opened up; in the wake of the tragic news that Shane had passed the former Gossip Girl star penned a touching tribute on her Instagram.

Alongside a carousel of professional and personal pictures of them together, she shared, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23.

Liz and Shane were once engaged. Getty

Shane and Liz first met at the races in July 2010, and when pictures surfaced of them kissing in London, their love became official to the world.

Their relationship moved quickly, and they eventually got engaged during a trip to Sri Lanka in 2011. Unfortunately, the pair broke up two years later but their separation caused no animosity.

In an interview with The Mirror, the cricket legend revealed his years with Liz "were the happiest of (his) life," and they simply "fizzled out."

Liz was close to Shane's children. Instagram

"It wasn't something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out. We're still great friends, we still stay in touch, we're good for each other, and our kids get along great."

Before Shane passed, his son Jackson, 22, confirmed they "still kept in touch," sharing, "Whether it'd be commenting on Instagram or messaging or congratulating, they're super supportive."

It's understood Shane's three children still shared a special bond with Liz, who posted a touching tribute to his daughters in the days after his death.

