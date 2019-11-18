Channel 10

She was disappointed at Andrew's lack of empathy for Epstein's victims, she said, while discussing the televised interview.

"The extraordinary thing is at the end he was asked 'is there anything we've left out?'

"At no point in 60 minutes did he find the time to condemn child sex trafficking around the world or express any remorse for what's happened to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

"Breathtaking," Lisa said.

Lisa's disgust at the Prince's behaviour comes after Andrew, 59, spoke publicly for the first time about his friend Epstein, who was found dead earlier this year in a prison cell while being held on sex trafficking charges.

During the BBC interview, Prince Andrew denied he ever had sex with the financier's 17-year-old 'sex slave' Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre.

He also maintained that he does not recall ever meeting Virginia and did not spend time with her at Tramp Nightclub in London on March 10 in 2001, after which she claims the pair first had sex.

He denied sleeping with her on three separate occasions and explained the encounter in 2001 did not happen as he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking for a party, and they spent the rest of the day together.

The Duke of York said: "I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose sort of 4 or 5 in the afternoon.

"And then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other one is there.

"I was on terminal leave at the time from the Royal Navy so therefore I was at home."

Asked why he remembers the evening so distinctly, Andrew said: "Because going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do.

"I’ve only been to Woking a couple of times and I remember it weirdly distinctly."

Speaking of a widely published photograph which shows him stood with a 17-year-old Virginia Roberts, Andrew claimed to not remember the photo being taken.

He also said that its authenticity couldn't be proven.

