Lisa Wilkinson says working on Ambulance brought back painful memories
So sad.
Lisa Wilkinson has opened up about being a narrator on the emotion-packed show, Ambulance Australia, saying it really “hit home”.
SEE-IT: Lisa Wilkinson breaks down on The Project
The Project star revealed to The Daily Telegraph that one particular story, which really hurt “would have to be the story of an elderly mum with cancer saying goodbye to her home and family for the last time as paramedics transport her to palliative care”.
The 60-year-old said it reminded her of her mother Beryl who passed away in 2018.
“Having recently been through those exact same moments with my own mum as she left the home she loved and built for the last time, just brought it all back”.
Lisa Wilkinson shared this photo of herself and her late mother Beryl on Instagram.