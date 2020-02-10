Lisa Wilkinson shared this photo of herself and her late mother Beryl on Instagram. Instagram

The interview comes after Wilkinson recently broke down on The Project after watching James Blunt's new music video which features his terminally ill father.

The TV star revealed that watching the clip reminded her of her own dad who passed away 30 years ago.



“Your dad is really important to you,” Lisa said. “That song we saw at the end of the package about the possibility of your father dying and you saying goodbye to him.

Lisa Wilkinson has broken down on The Project after watching James Blunt's new music video which features his terminally ill father. Channel 10

“I was watching this about an hour ago, and let me tell you, the hair and make-up girls had to come in big-time - I was bawling my eyes out.”

Lisa Wilkinson. Supplied

She continued: :”I lost my dad 30 years ago in May, and these words are so moving.”