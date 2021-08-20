Lisa didn't hold back, even calling for Gladys to step down. Ten

Yet, as numbers continue to increase, lockdown restrictions have remained the same, or as Lisa put it, “soft”.

“I think I speak on behalf of just about everybody that is watching these press conferences at 11am every day — they are almost unwatchable,” Lisa said while hosting the panel.

“The whole situation is completely farcical. On a day when NSW is recording its highest numbers of the pandemic, another family is grieving a loved one, Gladys Berejiklian makes no new restrictions.

“She’s doing nothing, the soft lockdown continues, and we’re all scratching our heads trying to work out if she’s not going to do anything more — why is she continuing with this same rhetoric?”

Clearly frustrated, Lisa didn’t stop there, going on to suggest Gladys step down from her role as the NSW premiere if she can’t get the results we need.

“If Gladys Berejiklian isn’t up to the job, then she needs to step aside because she’s stuffed this.”

The premiere has remained steadfast and optimistic throughout her daily press conferences, often referencing “the light at the end of the tunnel” we can all look toward.

Lisa believes the premiere has "stuffed this". Getty

Unfortunately, manly, including Lisa, are finding that sentiment increasingly difficult to believe.

“When you watch these press conferences, journalists are going hard trying to get that granular information that seems to be missing between these really high numbers and her continually saying, as she has said today, ‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’.”

“That light she can see at the end of the tunnel, we can all see it too — it’s a complete bin fire. And somebody else needs to step in.”