Cake Mail – Sydney & Melbourne

What’s a birthday without cake? From custom creations with your loved one’s face printed on it to the over-the-top designs of every sweet tooth’s dreams, there’s a cake for everyone that can be delivered straight to their door.

Shop them here

Platter Up Co - Sydney

When it comes to the debate between sweet and savoury there are many out there who would choose the latter. Who doesn’t love a good cheese board?

Luckily, Sydney-siders can opt for a grazing platter over cake with Platter Up Co.

Shop them here

LVLY – AU wide

When you want to mark the occasion with something special, whether it's a new project your friend has embarked on, an inside joke, or a date to remember, adding a personal touch can really make their day.

LVLY's jars can be personalised with any message and come with an array of goodies.

Shop them here

Dessert boxes – AU wide

No matter the occasion a dessert box is always going to sweeten someone’s day. From their donut bouquets (who needs flowers, right?) to their naughty treats, there really is something for everyone. They also deliver to all major cities in Australia and some regional locations.

Shop them here

Hooray Brownies – Brisbane

From their sweet little mason jars to huge hampers complete with bottles of alcohol, there’s a brownie box for every budget.

Shop them here

Personally Picked - Melbourne

Can’t find the perfect delivery? Custom pick exactly what you want with Personally Picked. Choose from over 100 products sourced from local and boutique Australian business to fill a box with goodies you know they’ll love.

Shop them here