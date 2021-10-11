Lisa has now launched her own skincare line. Instagram

After making some "lifestyle tweaks", such as "eating meals packed with superfoods and nutrients for optimal skin health and healing", Lisa began to notice a major improvement to her skin.

It comes following the announcement that the former competitive swimmer would be launching her very own skincare line, HappySkin by Lisa Curry.

"A few years ago I woke up, looked in the mirror and saw a wrinkle !! I thought OMG, this is the start 😩 and realised that my lifestyle had finally caught up with me… nearly 60 years of being in the harsh Australian sun and chlorine had taken its toll," she wrote on Instagram.

"My skin is not great… it's splotchy and dry and laugh lines that reflect my fun life," Lisa admitted, adding, "but I wanted a skincare range that was simple, a daily routine that was easy to maintain, and products that actually worked on the deep layers of damaged skin to correct and protect."

"We can’t prevent the inevitable ageing process but with a lifestyle that includes a moderate exercise routine, nutrient-dense meals (most of the time😋), and a range of cosmeceutical professional-strength ingredients combined with probiotics, my HappySkin by Lisa Curry ( hey that’s me!! 😂) has been born.🌸

"After using my products for the last 18 months my skin is actually looking better, it’s clearer and cleaner because it’s now routine (who has gone to bed without taking all your makeup off properly 🙋‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️guilty)."

